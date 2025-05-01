Compared to Estimates, Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) reported $560.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $2.30 for the same period compares to $2.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $550.38 million, representing a surprise of +1.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance : $47.42 billion compared to the $47.91 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $47.42 billion compared to the $47.91 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.

: 3.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.6%. Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans : $83.53 million compared to the $79.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $83.53 million compared to the $79.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. Book value per common share at end of quarter : $61.74 versus $60.28 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $61.74 versus $60.28 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $124.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.23 million.

: $124.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.23 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $436.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $433.15 million.

: $436.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $433.15 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $28.62 million versus $26.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $28.62 million versus $26.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $416.22 million compared to the $417.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $416.22 million compared to the $417.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. Insurance commissions and fees : $21.02 million compared to the $18.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $21.02 million compared to the $18.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. Trust and investment management fees : $42.93 million compared to the $41.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $42.93 million compared to the $41.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other charges, commissions and fees: $13.59 million versus $13.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

