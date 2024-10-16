Compared to Estimates, CSX (CSX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, CSX (CSX) reported revenue of $3.62 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 billion, representing a surprise of -1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CSX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Margin : 37.4% compared to the 62% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 37.4% compared to the 62% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue per unit - Intermodal : $697 versus $719.66 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $697 versus $719.66 estimated by four analysts on average. Volume - Merchandise - Automotive : 98 thousand versus 101.14 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 98 thousand versus 101.14 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Volume - Merchandise - Minerals : 96 thousand versus 94.57 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 96 thousand versus 94.57 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Coal : $553 million compared to the $561.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.

: $553 million compared to the $561.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Revenue- Intermodal : $509 million compared to the $529.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $509 million compared to the $529.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise- Fertilizers : $118 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $132.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

: $118 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $132.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%. Revenue- Merchandise- Chemicals : $727 million compared to the $698.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.

: $727 million compared to the $698.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise- Automotive : $301 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $314.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

: $301 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $314.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%. Revenue- Merchandise- Minerals : $202 million compared to the $198.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

: $202 million compared to the $198.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise- Forest Products : $259 million versus $269.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $259 million versus $269.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenue- Total Merchandise: $2.23 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

Shares of CSX have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.