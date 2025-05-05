Compared to Estimates, Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Crescent Energy (CRGY) reported revenue of $950.17 million, up 44.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $937.06 million, representing a surprise of +1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crescent Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily net sales volumes Total : 258 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 259.04 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on four analysts.

: 258 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 259.04 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily net sales volumes - Natural Gas : 655 millions of cubic feet versus the three-analyst average estimate of 652.47 millions of cubic feet.

: 655 millions of cubic feet versus the three-analyst average estimate of 652.47 millions of cubic feet. Average daily net sales volumes - Oil : 102 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 102.48 millions of barrels of oil.

: 102 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 102.48 millions of barrels of oil. Average daily net sales volumes - Natural gas liquids : 47 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 44.3 millions of barrels of oil.

: 47 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 44.3 millions of barrels of oil. Average sales price per bbl - Natural gas liquids (before effects of derivative settlements) : $25.43 compared to the $24.29 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $25.43 compared to the $24.29 average estimate based on two analysts. Average sales price per mcf - Natural gas (before effects of derivative settlements) : $3.18 compared to the $3.13 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.18 compared to the $3.13 average estimate based on two analysts. Average sales price per bbl - Oil and condensate (before effects of derivative settlements) : $67.64 versus $67.61 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $67.64 versus $67.61 estimated by two analysts on average. Average realized prices per bbl - NGLs (after effects of derivative settlements) : $25.13 compared to the $24.25 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $25.13 compared to the $24.25 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Natural gas : $187.44 million compared to the $173.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +134.5% year over year.

: $187.44 million compared to the $173.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +134.5% year over year. Revenues- Oil : $619.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $637.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.8%.

: $619.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $637.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.8%. Revenues- Natural gas liquids : $107.58 million versus $97.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $107.58 million versus $97.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Midstream and other: $35.50 million compared to the $31.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Crescent Energy have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

