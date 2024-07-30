Compared to Estimates, Corning (GLW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Corning (GLW) reported revenue of $3.6 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +2.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Corning performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Display Technologies : $1.01 billion versus $942.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

: $1.01 billion versus $942.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Net Sales- Optical Communications : $1.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

: $1.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Net Sales- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses : $296 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $332.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.5%.

: $296 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $332.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.5%. Net Sales- Specialty Materials : $501 million versus $471.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change.

: $501 million versus $471.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change. Net Sales- Life Sciences : $249 million compared to the $244.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

: $249 million compared to the $244.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. Net Sales- Environmental Technologies : $431 million versus $459.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.

: $431 million versus $459.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change. Segment Net Income- Optical Communications : $143 million compared to the $113.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $143 million compared to the $113.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Net Income- Display Technologies : $258 million versus $230.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $258 million versus $230.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Net Income- Life Sciences : $17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.27 million.

: $17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.27 million. Segment Net Income- Environmental Technologies : $97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $104.14 million.

: $97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $104.14 million. Segment Net Income- Specialty Materials : $63 million compared to the $53.64 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $63 million compared to the $53.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Net Income- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses: -$23 million compared to the -$9.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Corning have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

