Compared to Estimates, Corebridge (CRBG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) reported $5.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.1%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.55 billion, representing a surprise of +23.7%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Premiums : $1.94 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +213.8% change.

: $1.94 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +213.8% change. Total Corebridge- Advisory fee and other income : $109 million versus $105.23 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $109 million versus $105.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Policy fees : $603 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $602.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.

: $603 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $602.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%. Total Corebridge- Net investment income : $2.98 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.98 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Life Insurance : $1.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

: $1.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%. Revenue- Individual Retirement : $1.62 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%.

: $1.62 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%. Revenue- Corporate & Other : $34 million versus $35.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $34 million versus $35.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Individual Retirement- Premiums : $23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.68 million.

: $23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.68 million. Revenue- Individual Retirement- Policy fees : $80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.08 million.

: $80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.08 million. Revenue- Individual Retirement- Net investment income : $1.52 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion.

: $1.52 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. Revenue- Group Retirement- Premiums : $3 million versus $5.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3 million versus $5.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Group Retirement- Policy fees: $114 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.5 million.

Here is how Corebridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Corebridge have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

