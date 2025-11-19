Compared to Estimates, Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Copa Holdings (CPA) reported $913.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $4.20 for the same period compares to $3.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.2% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $914.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.03, the EPS surprise was +4.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Load Factor : 88% versus 87.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 88% versus 87.1% estimated by five analysts on average. PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM) : 10.5 cents compared to the 10.56 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10.5 cents compared to the 10.56 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Yield : 11.9 cents versus 12.12 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11.9 cents versus 12.12 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon : $2.44 compared to the $2.46 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.44 compared to the $2.46 average estimate based on four analysts. ASMs (Available seat miles) : 8.24 billion versus 8.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8.24 billion versus 8.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. CASM Excl. Fuel : 5.6 cents versus 5.75 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5.6 cents versus 5.75 cents estimated by four analysts on average. CASM : 8.5 cents compared to the 8.6 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8.5 cents compared to the 8.6 cents average estimate based on four analysts. RPMs (Revenue passengers miles) : 7.25 billion versus 7.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 7.25 billion versus 7.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. RASM : 11.1 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.3 cents.

: 11.1 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.3 cents. Fuel Gallons Consumed : 96.10 Mgal versus 96.71 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 96.10 Mgal versus 96.71 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Total Number of Aircraft : 121 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 120.

: 121 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 120. Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $861.34 million compared to the $874.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Copa Holdings here>>>

Shares of Copa Holdings have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.