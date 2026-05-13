Compared to Estimates, Copa Holdings (CPA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Copa Holdings (CPA) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.16, compared to $4.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +1.8%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Load Factor : 87.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86.9%.

: 87.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86.9%. PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM) : 11.3 cents versus 11.08 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11.3 cents versus 11.08 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Yield : 12.9 cents compared to the 12.77 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 12.9 cents compared to the 12.77 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon : $2.73 compared to the $2.77 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.73 compared to the $2.77 average estimate based on four analysts. ASMs (Available seat miles) : 8.89 billion versus 8.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8.89 billion versus 8.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average. CASM Excl. Fuel : 5.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.78 cents.

: 5.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.78 cents. CASM : 8.9 cents versus 8.98 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8.9 cents versus 8.98 cents estimated by four analysts on average. RPMs (Revenue passengers miles) : 7.76 billion compared to the 7.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 7.76 billion compared to the 7.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. RASM : 11.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.6 cents.

: 11.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.6 cents. Fuel Gallons Consumed : 102.70 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 102.34 Mgal.

: 102.70 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 102.34 Mgal. Total Number of Aircraft : 127 versus 129 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 127 versus 129 estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $1 billion versus $987.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Copa Holdings here>>>

Shares of Copa Holdings have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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