Compared to Estimates, Controladora Vuela (VLRS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Controladora Vuela (VLRS) reported $770 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. EPS of -$0.62 for the same period compares to -$0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $768.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.91, the EPS surprise was +31.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Available Seat Miles (ASMs) - Total : $8.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.01 billion.

: $8.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.01 billion. CASM ex fuel (cents) : 6.04 Cents versus 6.00 Cents estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6.04 Cents versus 6.00 Cents estimated by two analysts on average. Load factor - Total : 85% versus 85.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 85% versus 85.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Average economic fuel cost per gallon : $3.06 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.98.

: $3.06 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.98. Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) : 8.62 Cents compared to the 8.53 Cents average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.62 Cents compared to the 8.53 Cents average estimate based on two analysts. Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) : 8.85 Cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.82 Cents.

: 8.85 Cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.82 Cents. Fuel gallons accrued : 81.64 Mgal versus 85.46 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average.

: 81.64 Mgal versus 85.46 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs) - Total : $7.6 billion versus $7.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $7.6 billion versus $7.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating revenues- Passenger revenues- Fare: $329 million compared to the $326.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.

Here is how Controladora Vuela performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Controladora Vuela here>>>

Shares of Controladora Vuela have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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