Compared to Estimates, Conagra Brands (CAG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended November 2025, Conagra Brands (CAG) reported revenue of $2.98 billion, down 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +2.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales growth - Grocery & Snacks : -8.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -11%.

: -8.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -11%. Net Sales growth - Refrigerated & Frozen : -6.5% compared to the -4.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -6.5% compared to the -4.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Price/Mix - Foodservice : 4.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.

: 4.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.4%. Volume (Organic) - Foodservice : -4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -3.1%.

: -4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -3.1%. Price/Mix - International : 3.5% versus 2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.5% versus 2% estimated by four analysts on average. Volume (Organic) - International : -6.4% compared to the -1.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -6.4% compared to the -1.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales growth - International : -5.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.2%.

: -5.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.2%. Net Sales growth - Foodservice : -1.3% versus -0.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -1.3% versus -0.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Sales- Grocery & Snacks : $1.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

: $1.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Sales- Foodservice : $288.4 million versus $289.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

: $288.4 million versus $289.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change. Sales- International : $230.4 million compared to the $238.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.

: $230.4 million compared to the $238.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year. Sales- Refrigerated & Frozen: $1.25 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.

Here is how Conagra Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Conagra Brands have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

