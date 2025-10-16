Compared to Estimates, Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended August 2025, Commercial Metals (CMC) reported revenue of $2.11 billion, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was +3.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

North America - Steel products - Raw materials : 374 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 368.09 thousand.

: 374 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 368.09 thousand. Europe - Steel products (External tons shipped) : 374 thousand versus 351.5 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 374 thousand versus 351.5 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. North America - Steel products - Merchant and other : 244 thousand compared to the 267.6 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 244 thousand compared to the 267.6 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. North America - Steel products (tons shipped) : 788 thousand versus 810.83 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 788 thousand versus 810.83 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. North America - Downstream products : 366 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 356.24 thousand.

: 366 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 356.24 thousand. Europe - Steel products - Rebar : 117 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97.68 thousand.

: 117 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97.68 thousand. Europe - Steel products - Merchant and other : 257 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 253.83 thousand.

: 257 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 253.83 thousand. Europe - Average selling price per ton - Steel products : $668.00 compared to the $667.41 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $668.00 compared to the $667.41 average estimate based on three analysts. North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Raw materials : $881.00 compared to the $847.61 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $881.00 compared to the $847.61 average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales from external customers- North America : $1.62 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Net sales from external customers- Corporate and Other : $13.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.4%.

: $13.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.4%. Net sales from external customers- Europe: $263.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $244.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

Here is how Commercial Metals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Commercial Metals have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

