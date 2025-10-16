Compared to Estimates, Commerce (CBSH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) reported $440.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $438.41 million, representing a surprise of +0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 55.3% versus 55.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 55.3% versus 55.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets) : 3.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.

: 3.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.7%. Annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans : 0.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Book value per share : $28.51 compared to the $28.23 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $28.51 compared to the $28.23 average estimate based on four analysts. Average total interest earning assets : $30.73 billion versus $30.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $30.73 billion versus $30.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Tier I Leverage Ratio : 13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.7%.

: 13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.7%. Non-accrual loans : $16.25 million compared to the $19.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $16.25 million compared to the $19.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $161.51 million versus $160.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $161.51 million versus $160.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income : $281.77 million compared to the $283.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $281.77 million compared to the $283.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. Trust fees : $58.41 million compared to the $56.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $58.41 million compared to the $56.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. Bank card transaction fees : $45.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.08 million.

: $45.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.08 million. Deposit account charges and other fees: $27.43 million versus $26.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Commerce have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

