Compared to Estimates, Commerce (CBSH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) reported $428.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $415.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +5.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 55.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 58.3%.

: 55.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 58.3%. Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets) : 3.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Book value per share : $26.19 versus $25.34 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $26.19 versus $25.34 estimated by four analysts on average. Average total interest earning assets : $30.90 billion versus $30.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $30.90 billion versus $30.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans : 0.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Tier I Leverage Ratio : 12.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.4%.

: 12.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.4%. Non-accrual loans : $22.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.15 million.

: $22.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.15 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $158.95 million versus $154.31 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $158.95 million versus $154.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income : $271.42 million versus $262.38 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $271.42 million versus $262.38 million estimated by five analysts on average. Trust fees : $56.59 million compared to the $56.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $56.59 million compared to the $56.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. Bank card transaction fees : $45.59 million compared to the $46.74 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $45.59 million compared to the $46.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. Deposit account charges and other fees: $26.62 million compared to the $24.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Commerce have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

