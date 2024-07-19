Compared to Estimates, Comerica (CMA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) reported revenue of $824 million, down 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $2.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $812.79 million, representing a surprise of +1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Comerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $73.82 billion compared to the $73.22 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $73.82 billion compared to the $73.22 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 67.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 70.3%.

: 67.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 70.3%. Net charge-offs (recoveries)/Average total loans : 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $226 million versus $220.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $226 million versus $220.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 capital ratio : 12.1% versus 12.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.1% versus 12.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Total capital ratio : 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.4%.

: 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.4%. Total nonperforming loans : $226 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $222 million.

: $226 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $222 million. Net interest income : $533 million compared to the $530.09 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $533 million compared to the $530.09 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Total noninterest income : $291 million versus $282.24 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $291 million versus $282.24 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $46 million compared to the $46.07 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $46 million compared to the $46.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. Commercial lending fees: $17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.59 million.

Shares of Comerica have returned +19.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

