Compared to Estimates, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported $5.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was +3.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America : $1 billion versus $998.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

: $1 billion versus $998.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America : $1.16 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

: $1.16 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia : $278 million versus $266.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.

: $278 million versus $266.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe : $744 million compared to the $748.33 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $744 million compared to the $748.33 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific : $725 million versus $701.56 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

: $725 million versus $701.56 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Net Sales- Pet Nutrition : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care : $3.91 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

: $3.91 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care : $1.02 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.02 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Operating profit- Corporate : -$208 million compared to the -$199.14 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$208 million compared to the -$199.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $258 million compared to the $217.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

