Compared to Estimates, Coca-Cola (KO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Coca-Cola (KO) reported $11.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.61 billion, representing a surprise of +2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coca-Cola performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Operating Revenue- Global Ventures : $781 million versus $787.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $781 million versus $787.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Net Operating Revenue- North America : $4.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $4.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Net Operating Revenue- Latin America : $1.64 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

: $1.64 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%. Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific : $1.35 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.

: $1.35 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change. Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa : $2.02 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.

: $2.02 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year. Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments- Total : $1.32 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.2% change.

: $1.32 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.2% change. Net Operating Revenue- Corporate- Total : $18 million versus $36.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55% change.

: $18 million versus $36.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55% change. Net Operating Revenues- Intersegment : -$252 million compared to the -$281.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.9% year over year.

: -$252 million compared to the -$281.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.9% year over year. Operating Income- Global Venture- Non-GAAP : $80 million versus $79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $80 million versus $79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP : $990 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion.

: $990 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP : $41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $86.21 million.

: $41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $86.21 million. Operating Income- Corporate- Non-GAAP: -$426 million compared to the -$437.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Coca-Cola have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.