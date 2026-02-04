Compared to Estimates, CME (CME) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, CME Group (CME) reported revenue of $1.65 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.77, compared to $2.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.75, the EPS surprise was +0.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average daily volume : 27.35 million compared to the 27.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 27.35 million compared to the 27.49 million average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract- Interest rates : $0.49 versus $0.49 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $0.49 versus $0.49 estimated by five analysts on average. Average rate per contract- Equity indexes : $0.61 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.64.

: $0.61 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.64. Average rate per contract- Foreign exchange : $0.85 compared to the $0.83 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $0.85 compared to the $0.83 average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract- Energy : $1.25 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.24.

: $1.25 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.24. Average rate per contract- Agricultural commodities : $1.43 versus $1.42 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.43 versus $1.42 estimated by five analysts on average. Average daily volume- Metals : 1.44 million versus 1.3 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1.44 million versus 1.3 million estimated by five analysts on average. Average rate per contract : $0.71 compared to the $0.71 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $0.71 compared to the $0.71 average estimate based on five analysts. Average daily volume- Interest rates : 13.01 million compared to the 13.33 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 13.01 million compared to the 13.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Other : $112.8 million compared to the $111.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

: $112.8 million compared to the $111.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Revenues- Market data and information services : $208 million compared to the $203.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.

: $208 million compared to the $203.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year. Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees: $1.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CME here>>>

Shares of CME have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.