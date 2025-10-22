Compared to Estimates, CME (CME) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CME Group (CME) reported $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $2.68 for the same period compares to $2.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.63, the EPS surprise was +1.9%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 25.32 million versus 26.2 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 25.32 million versus 26.2 million estimated by five analysts on average. Average rate per contract - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.49 compared to the $0.48 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $0.49 compared to the $0.48 average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.65 compared to the $0.65 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $0.65 compared to the $0.65 average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.84 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.79.

: $0.84 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.79. Average rate per contract - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $1.21 versus $1.19 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.21 versus $1.19 estimated by five analysts on average. Average rate per contract - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $1.42 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.40.

: $1.42 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.40. Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 825 thousand compared to the 843.54 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 825 thousand compared to the 843.54 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.70 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.69.

: $0.70 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.69. Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 13.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 13.71 million.

: 13.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 13.71 million. Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees : $1.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

: $1.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%. Revenues- Other : $107.2 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $110.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

: $107.2 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $110.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Revenues- Market data and information services: $202.5 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $195.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CME have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

