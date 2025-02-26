Compared to Estimates, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) reported revenue of $4.33 billion, down 15.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.68, compared to -$0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.65, the EPS surprise was -4.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cleveland-Cliffs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

External Sales Volumes- Steel Products : 3,827 Ton versus 3,819.69 Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,827 Ton versus 3,819.69 Ton estimated by three analysts on average. Average net selling price per net ton of steel products : $976 compared to the $986.27 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $976 compared to the $986.27 average estimate based on three analysts. Volumes - Steelmaking - Coated steel : 1,012 Ton compared to the 1,110.18 Ton average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,012 Ton compared to the 1,110.18 Ton average estimate based on two analysts. Volumes - Steelmaking - Slab and other steel products : 382 Ton compared to the 344.4 Ton average estimate based on two analysts.

: 382 Ton compared to the 344.4 Ton average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Other Businesses : $157 million versus $154.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

: $157 million versus $154.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Revenues- Steelmaking : $4.17 billion compared to the $4.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.9% year over year.

: $4.17 billion compared to the $4.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.9% year over year. Revenues- Steelmaking- Coated steel : $1.23 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.6% change.

: $1.23 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.6% change. Revenues- Steelmaking- Slab and other steel products : $249 million compared to the $243.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.7% year over year.

: $249 million compared to the $243.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.7% year over year. Revenues- Steelmaking- Plate : $232 million compared to the $255.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.1% year over year.

: $232 million compared to the $255.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.1% year over year. Revenues- Steelmaking- Other : $432 million versus $433.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.

: $432 million versus $433.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change. Revenues- Steelmaking- Cold-rolled steel : $581 million compared to the $606.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.

: $581 million compared to the $606.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. Revenues- Steelmaking- Hot-rolled steel: $1.03 billion compared to the $910.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.