Compared to Estimates, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) reported $4.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 11%. EPS of -$0.92 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.6 billion, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cleveland-Cliffs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

External Sales Volumes - Total steel shipments : 4,140 KTon versus 4,064.01 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4,140 KTon versus 4,064.01 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Average net selling price per net ton of steel products : $980 compared to the $985.85 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $980 compared to the $985.85 average estimate based on three analysts. Steel shipments by product - Coated steel : 1,123 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,084.44 KTon.

: 1,123 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,084.44 KTon. Steel shipments by product - Slab and other steel products : 371 KTon compared to the 422.79 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.

: 371 KTon compared to the 422.79 KTon average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Other Businesses : $162 million versus $164.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change.

: $162 million versus $164.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change. Revenues- Steelmaking : $4.47 billion versus $4.43 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.

: $4.47 billion versus $4.43 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change. Revenues- Steelmaking- Coated steel : $1.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.1%.

: $1.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.1%. Revenues- Steelmaking- Slab and other steel products : $247 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $312.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.3%.

: $247 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $312.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.3%. Revenues- Steelmaking- Plate : $247 million versus $273.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.8% change.

: $247 million versus $273.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.8% change. Revenues- Steelmaking- Other : $411 million versus $400.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $411 million versus $400.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Revenues- Steelmaking- Cold-rolled steel : $591 million compared to the $555.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.1% year over year.

: $591 million compared to the $555.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.1% year over year. Revenues- Steelmaking- Hot-rolled steel: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

