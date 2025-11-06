Compared to Estimates, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) reported revenue of $405.64 million, down 27.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.03, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Geographic Revenue- America : $309.96 million compared to the $306.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $309.96 million compared to the $306.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Revenue- Airports : $95.61 million compared to the $94.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.

: $95.61 million compared to the $94.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate expenses : $-22.47 million versus $-21.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-22.47 million versus $-21.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Airports : $21.87 million compared to the $22.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $21.87 million compared to the $22.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Other: $-0.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-0.18 million.

Here is how Clear Channel Outdoor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Clear Channel Outdoor here>>>

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor have returned +26.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

