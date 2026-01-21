Compared to Estimates, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) reported $2.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11, the EPS surprise was +2.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases : 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 62.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.2%.

: 62.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.2%. Net Interest Margin : 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by six analysts on average. Return on average total assets : 1% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Tangible book value per common share : $38.07 versus $37.44 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $38.07 versus $37.44 estimated by five analysts on average. Book value per common share : $56.39 compared to the $55.70 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $56.39 compared to the $55.70 average estimate based on five analysts. Return on average common equity : 8.2% compared to the 7.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 8.2% compared to the 7.9% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets : $199.17 billion compared to the $199.89 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $199.17 billion compared to the $199.89 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs : $155 million versus $152.71 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $155 million versus $152.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 9.4% compared to the 9.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 9.4% compared to the 9.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio) : 10.6% compared to the 10.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10.6% compared to the 10.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Nonaccrual loans and leases: $1.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Citizens Financial Group here>>>

Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.