Compared to Estimates, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +2.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 67.9% versus 68.1% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 67.9% versus 68.1% estimated by six analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 2.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 2.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. Book value per common share : $51.99 versus $50.90 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $51.99 versus $50.90 estimated by five analysts on average. Return on average common equity : 6.2% compared to the 6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 6.2% compared to the 6% average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs : $200 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $176.35 million.

: $200 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $176.35 million. Return on average total assets : 0.7% versus 0.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.7% versus 0.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets : $195.06 billion versus $195.79 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $195.06 billion versus $195.79 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases : 0.6% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.6% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Tangible book value per common share : $33.97 compared to the $32.68 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $33.97 compared to the $32.68 average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 9.4% versus 9.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 9.4% versus 9.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.9% versus 12% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11.9% versus 12% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Capital Ratio: 13.9% versus 13.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.