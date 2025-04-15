Compared to Estimates, Citigroup (C) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Citigroup (C) reported $21.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares to $1.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.84, the EPS surprise was +6.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Citigroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 2.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.

: 2.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.5%. Efficiency Ratio : 62.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 64.2%.

: 62.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 64.2%. Book value per common share : $103.90 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $103.35.

: $103.90 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $103.35. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $2,306.16 billion versus $2,264.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2,306.16 billion versus $2,264.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Markets Revenues, net of interest expense : $5.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

: $5.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Services Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue by component- Markets- Fixed Income markets- Fixed Income markets Total : $4.48 billion compared to the $4.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.48 billion compared to the $4.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue by component- Markets- Equity Markets : $1.51 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.51 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Corporate/ALL Other Managed Basis Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $250 million compared to the $179 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $250 million compared to the $179 million average estimate based on two analysts. Banking Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $1.46 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.46 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average. US Personal Banking (USPB) Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : -$313 million versus -$188.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$313 million versus -$188.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth Revenues- Total non-interest revenue: $822 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $780.46 million.

Shares of Citigroup have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

