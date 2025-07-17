Compared to Estimates, Cintas (CTAS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended May 2025, Cintas (CTAS) reported revenue of $2.67 billion, up 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +1.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services : $2.03 billion compared to the $2.02 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

: $2.03 billion compared to the $2.02 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Revenue- Other : $636.97 million versus $602.77 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.

: $636.97 million versus $602.77 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change. Revenue- All Other : $312.58 million compared to the $296.5 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

: $312.58 million compared to the $296.5 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services : $324.4 million versus $307.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.

: $324.4 million versus $307.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change. Operating income- Uniform Rental and Facility Services : $465.11 million versus $472.32 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $465.11 million versus $472.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating income- First Aid and Safety Services : $76.68 million compared to the $71.85 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $76.68 million compared to the $71.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating income- All Other: $55.66 million compared to the $52.88 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Here is how Cintas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Cintas have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

