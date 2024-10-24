Compared to Estimates, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported $2.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $1.42 for the same period compares to $1.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46, the EPS surprise was -2.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 29.8% compared to the 29.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 29.8% compared to the 29.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses : 67.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 67.4%.

: 67.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 67.4%. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio : 97.4% versus 96.9% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 97.4% versus 96.9% estimated by six analysts on average. Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses : 62.1% versus 65.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 62.1% versus 65.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Earned premiums- Total : $2.30 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.

: $2.30 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change. Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance : $157 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $152.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

: $157 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $152.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Earned premiums : $2.22 billion compared to the $2.18 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.

: $2.22 billion compared to the $2.18 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year. Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $678 million versus $670.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.7% change.

: $678 million versus $670.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.7% change. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Earned premiums : $80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $79.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $79.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Fee revenues : $3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Total revenues- Property Casualty Insurance: $2.22 billion versus $2.18 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

