Compared to Estimates, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported revenue of $2.78 billion, up 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.97, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.78 billion, representing a surprise of -0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Commercial Lines Insurance - Combined ratio : 92.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 99.1%.

: 92.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 99.1%. Excess and surplus lines insurance - Combined ratio : 91.1% compared to the 92.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 91.1% compared to the 92.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Personal Lines Insurance - Combined ratio : 102% compared to the 104.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 102% compared to the 104.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses : 63.3% compared to the 68% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 63.3% compared to the 68% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Excess and surplus lines insurance- Earned premiums : $174 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $171.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

: $174 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $171.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%. Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance : $175 million compared to the $172 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.

: $175 million compared to the $172 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Earned premiums : $2.4 billion versus $2.4 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.

: $2.4 billion versus $2.4 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change. Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $804 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $793.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%.

: $804 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $793.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Earned premiums : $83 million versus $82.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $83 million versus $82.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year. Revenues- Earned premiums- Total : $2.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.

: $2.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Fee revenues: $3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

