Compared to Estimates, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported $2.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $2.10 for the same period compares to -$0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 29.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 29%.

: 29.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 29%. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses : 66.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 67.4%.

: 66.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 67.4%. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio : 95.6% compared to the 96.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 95.6% compared to the 96.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses : 68.2% compared to the 66.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 68.2% compared to the 66.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Investment income, net of expenses- Total : $318 million versus $307.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

: $318 million versus $307.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Revenues- Earned premiums- Total : $2.6 billion compared to the $2.62 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $2.6 billion compared to the $2.62 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $873 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $856.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.1%.

: $873 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $856.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.1%. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Earned premiums : $85 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $82.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

: $85 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $82.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $1.24 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Fee revenues : $4 million versus $2.5 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $4 million versus $2.5 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance : $181 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $185.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

: $181 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $185.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Fee revenues: $1 million versus $1.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cincinnati Financial here>>>

Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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