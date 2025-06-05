Compared to Estimates, Ciena (CIEN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ciena (CIEN) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.6%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was -19.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ciena performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Total Networking Platforms : $866.30 million versus $829.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.1% change.

: $866.30 million versus $829.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.1% change. Revenue- Total Global Services : $146.20 million compared to the $144.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.

: $146.20 million compared to the $144.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Revenue- Software and Services- Total (Platform+Blue Planet Automation) : $113.40 million compared to the $117.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.

: $113.40 million compared to the $117.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year. Revenue- Networking Platforms- Routing and Switching : $92.70 million versus $103.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.2% change.

: $92.70 million versus $103.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.2% change. Revenue- Networking Platforms- Optical Networking : $773.60 million compared to the $723.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year.

: $773.60 million compared to the $723.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year. Revenue- Products : $898.58 million versus $874.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.1% change.

: $898.58 million versus $874.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.1% change. Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services : $28 million versus $25.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +94.4% change.

: $28 million versus $25.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +94.4% change. Revenue- Platform Software and Services : $85.40 million versus $100.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $85.40 million versus $100.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Services : $227.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $222.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $227.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $222.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Gross profit- Products : $348.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $356.09 million.

: $348.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $356.09 million. Gross profit- Services: $104.24 million versus $100.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Ciena have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.