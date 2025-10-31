Compared to Estimates, Church & Dwight (CHD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Church & Dwight (CHD) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion, representing a surprise of +3.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales : $1.51 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

: $1.51 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic : $1.22 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $1.22 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International : $290.1 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $283.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $290.1 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $283.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Net sales- Specialty Products Division : $75.8 million compared to the $73.81 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $75.8 million compared to the $73.81 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic- Household Products : $646.7 million compared to the $648.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $646.7 million compared to the $648.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic- Personal Care Products: $573 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $528 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Here is how Church & Dwight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Church & Dwight have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

