Compared to Estimates, Chubb (CB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics (Revised)

Chubb (CB) reported $15.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $5.72 for the same period compares to $4.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.93, the EPS surprise was +16.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss and loss expense ratio : 63.1% versus 64.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 63.1% versus 64.7% estimated by eight analysts on average. Combined ratio : 87.7% versus 89.6% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 87.7% versus 89.6% estimated by eight analysts on average. North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio : 90.4% versus 89.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 90.4% versus 89.5% estimated by six analysts on average. North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio : 84.1% versus 84% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 84.1% versus 84% estimated by six analysts on average. Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines : $1.68 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

: $1.68 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Net investment income- Overseas General : $286 million versus $286.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.

: $286 million versus $286.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change. Global Reinsurance- Net investment income : $64 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $56.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.2%.

: $64 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $56.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.2%. Net Premiums written- P&C : $12.28 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

: $12.28 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance : $352 million versus $299.41 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.9% change.

: $352 million versus $299.41 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.9% change. Net premiums written- Insurance- Overseas General : $3.37 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

: $3.37 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Net investment income- North America Agricultural Insurance : $20 million versus $18.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +66.7% change.

: $20 million versus $18.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +66.7% change. Property and Casualty- Net premiums earned: $11.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>



Shares of Chubb have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on October 29, 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)

