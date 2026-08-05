Compared to Estimates, Choice Hotels (CHH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Choice Hotels (CHH) reported $440.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $1.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $430.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97, the EPS surprise was +2.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

RevPAR : $61.95 versus $59.54 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $61.95 versus $59.54 estimated by three analysts on average. Global System by Region - U.S - Rooms : 499,226 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 498,782.

: 499,226 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 498,782. Global System by Region - Total System - Rooms : 661,089 compared to the 658,146 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 661,089 compared to the 658,146 average estimate based on three analysts. Global System by Region - Total International - Rooms : 161,863 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 161,769.

: 161,863 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 161,769. Average Daily Rate (ADR) : $101.45 compared to the $99.59 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $101.45 compared to the $99.59 average estimate based on two analysts. RevPAR Growth : 1.7% versus 1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.7% versus 1% estimated by two analysts on average. Occupancy : 61.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 59.9%.

: 61.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 59.9%. Revenues- Revenue for reimbursable costs from franchised and managed properties : $163.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $163.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

: $163.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $163.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%. Revenues- Franchise and management fees : $187.54 million versus $185.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

: $187.54 million versus $185.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Revenues- Owned Hotels : $34.9 million compared to the $31.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.

: $34.9 million compared to the $31.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year. Revenues- Partnership services and fees : $28.67 million versus $27.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $28.67 million versus $27.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Revenues- Other: $26.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Here is how Choice Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Choice Hotels here>>>

Shares of Choice Hotels have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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