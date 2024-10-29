Compared to Estimates, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported $865.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $866.02 million, representing a surprise of -0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory : 1.6% compared to the 1% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 1% average estimate based on eight analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Total : 341 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 344.

: 341 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 344. Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 215 versus 216 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 215 versus 216 estimated by eight analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia : 2% versus 1.9% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 2% versus 1.9% estimated by eight analysts on average. Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 34 compared to the 34 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 34 compared to the 34 average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia : 39 compared to the 40 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 39 compared to the 40 average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other : 41 compared to the 43 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 41 compared to the 43 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC : 46 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 45.

: 46 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 45. Revenues- North Italia : $71.88 million compared to the $74.22 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.

: $71.88 million compared to the $74.22 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year. Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants : $647.75 million versus $644.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $647.75 million versus $644.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenues- Other : $78.86 million versus $79.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.

: $78.86 million versus $79.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change. Revenues- Other FRC: $66.98 million versus $67.64 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

