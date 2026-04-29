Compared to Estimates, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported revenue of $978.83 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $966.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was +1.7%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory : 1.6% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 216 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 217.

: 216 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 217. Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia : -2% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: -2% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory : 36 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 36.

: 36 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 36. Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia : 49 versus 49 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 49 versus 49 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of company-owned restaurants - Total : 370 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 372.

: 370 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 372. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other : 49 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 50.

: 49 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 50. Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC : 56 compared to the 57 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 56 compared to the 57 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- North Italia : $89.48 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $92.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

: $89.48 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $92.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants : $690.47 million compared to the $684.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $690.47 million compared to the $684.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Revenues- Other : $94.36 million versus $90.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $94.36 million versus $90.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Revenues- Other FRC: $104.52 million compared to the $99.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.6% year over year.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cheesecake Factory here>>>

Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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