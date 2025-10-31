Compared to Estimates, Charter (CHTR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Charter Communications (CHTR) reported $13.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $8.34 for the same period compares to $8.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.32, the EPS surprise was -10.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Internet - Total Net Additions/Losses : -109 thousand compared to the -74.18 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: -109 thousand compared to the -74.18 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Internet - Small Business - Net Additions/Losses : -1 thousand versus -3.03 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: -1 thousand versus -3.03 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Voice - Total Net Additions/Losses : -200 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -233.69 thousand.

: -200 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -233.69 thousand. Total Mobile Lines : 11.39 million versus 11.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11.39 million versus 11.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Residential- Total : $10.65 billion compared to the $10.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $10.65 billion compared to the $10.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Revenues- Residential- Video : $3.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

: $3.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%. Revenues- Advertising sales : $356 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $362.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%.

: $356 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $362.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%. Revenues- Residential- Mobile service : $954 million versus $969.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.

: $954 million versus $969.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change. Revenues- Other : $836 million compared to the $815.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.

: $836 million compared to the $815.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year. Revenues- Residential- Internet : $5.97 billion versus $5.98 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $5.97 billion versus $5.98 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Revenues- Residential- Voice : $332 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $333.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

: $332 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $333.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%. Revenues- Commercial- Total: $1.84 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Charter have returned -14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

