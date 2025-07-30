Compared to Estimates, C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) reported $4.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.22 billion, representing a surprise of -1.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average employee headcount : 12,858 versus 13,224 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12,858 versus 13,224 estimated by four analysts on average. Total Revenues- NAST : $2.92 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

: $2.92 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%. Total Revenues- All Other and Corporate : $420.52 million versus $466.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.5% change.

: $420.52 million versus $466.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.5% change. Total Revenues- Global Forwarding : $797.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $782.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.4%.

: $797.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $782.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.4%. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate : $73.4 million compared to the $88.75 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $73.4 million compared to the $88.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding : $187.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.09 million.

: $187.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.09 million. Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST : $432.25 million compared to the $431.8 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $432.25 million compared to the $431.8 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh : $44.4 million compared to the $41.42 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $44.4 million compared to the $41.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Managed Solutions : $29.01 million compared to the $28.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $29.01 million compared to the $28.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST- Truckload (TL) : $261.5 million compared to the $259.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $261.5 million compared to the $259.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST- Less than Truckload (LTL) : $150.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.58 million.

: $150.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.58 million. Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding- Other: $10.6 million compared to the $9.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

