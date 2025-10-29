Compared to Estimates, Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Central Pacific Financial (CPF) reported revenue of $74.81 million, up 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was -1.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 62.8% compared to the 58.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 62.8% compared to the 58.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $7.01 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.02 billion.

: $7.01 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.02 billion. Total nonaccrual loans : $14.32 million compared to the $18.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $14.32 million compared to the $18.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $14.32 million compared to the $19.4 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $14.32 million compared to the $19.4 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% versus 0.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $61.3 million compared to the $61.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $61.3 million compared to the $61.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $61.49 million versus $61.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $61.49 million versus $61.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total noninterest Income/ Total other operating income: $13.51 million compared to the $12.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Central Pacific Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Central Pacific Financial here>>>

Shares of Central Pacific Financial have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

