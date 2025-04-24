Compared to Estimates, CBRE (CBRE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, CBRE Group (CBRE) reported revenue of $8.91 billion, up 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents no surprise over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +6.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CBRE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue : $3.80 billion versus $3.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.

: $3.80 billion versus $3.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change. Net revenue : $5.11 billion versus $5.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.

: $5.11 billion versus $5.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Net revenue- Advisory Services : $1.68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

: $1.68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%. Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services : $12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%.

: $12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%. Revenue- Corporate, Other and Eliminations : -$4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$6.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%.

: -$4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$6.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%. Total revenue- Real Estate Investments : $233 million compared to the $249.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.

: $233 million compared to the $249.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year. Total revenue- Advisory Services : $1.69 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.

: $1.69 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%. Total segment operating profit (loss)- Advisory Services : $301 million compared to the $298 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $301 million compared to the $298 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total segment operating profit (loss)- Real Estate Investments : $25 million compared to the $45.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $25 million compared to the $45.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total segment operating profit (loss)- Corporate, Other and Eliminations: -$116 million compared to the -$104.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of CBRE have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

