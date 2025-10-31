Compared to Estimates, CBOE (CBOE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, CBOE Global (CBOE) reported revenue of $605.5 million, up 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.67, compared to $2.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $592.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.53, the EPS surprise was +5.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options : 4.86 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 4.8 million.

: 4.86 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 4.8 million. Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures : $1.75 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.76.

: $1.75 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.76. Average Daily Volume by Product - Options : 18.78 million compared to the 18.12 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 18.78 million compared to the 18.12 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Multi-listed options : 13.91 million compared to the 13.32 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 13.91 million compared to the 13.32 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenues- Access and capacity fees- Total : $103.9 million compared to the $101.69 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $103.9 million compared to the $101.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Market data fees- Total : $83.7 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $81.17 million.

: $83.7 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $81.17 million. Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees : $446.6 million compared to the $435.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

: $446.6 million compared to the $435.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year. Revenues- Futures- Transaction and clearing fees : $23.8 million compared to the $29.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.9% year over year.

: $23.8 million compared to the $29.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.9% year over year. Revenues- Global FX- Transaction and Clearing Fees : $19.6 million compared to the $18.8 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.

: $19.6 million compared to the $18.8 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year. Revenues- Regulatory fees- Total : $11.8 million versus $115.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $11.8 million versus $115.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees- Total : $919.9 million compared to the $785.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $919.9 million compared to the $785.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees- Global FX: $19.1 million compared to the $18.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CBOE have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

