Compared to Estimates, Cava (CAVA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cava Group (CAVA) reported $280.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.2%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $286.56 million, representing a surprise of -2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth : 2.1% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 2.1% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on eight analysts. End of period CAVA Restaurants : 398 compared to the 398 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 398 compared to the 398 average estimate based on seven analysts. New CAVA restaurant openings, including converted Zoes Kitchen locations : 16 versus 14 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16 versus 14 estimated by three analysts on average. Occupancy as a percentage of CAVA Revenue : 6.8% versus 6.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6.8% versus 6.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- CAVA Restaurant : $278.25 million compared to the $284.14 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.3% year over year.

: $278.25 million compared to the $284.14 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.3% year over year. Restaurant-Level profit- CAVA: $73.26 million compared to the $74.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Cava performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cava here>>>

Shares of Cava have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

