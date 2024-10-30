Compared to Estimates, Caterpillar (CAT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Caterpillar (CAT) reported $16.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of $5.17 for the same period compares to $5.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.33, the EPS surprise was -3.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Caterpillar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales Volume - Total : -$759 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$455.74 million.

: -$759 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$455.74 million. Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Construction Industries : -$458 million versus -$395.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$458 million versus -$395.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Resource Industries : -$352 million compared to the -$239.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$352 million compared to the -$239.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. Price Realization - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Energy & Transportation : $213 million versus $92.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $213 million versus $92.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $2.60 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

: $2.60 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%. Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other Segments : $14 million versus $11.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40% change.

: $14 million versus $11.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40% change. Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $1.60 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $1.60 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $7.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

: $7.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%. Total sales and revenues- Financial Products- Total : $1.03 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $834.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.8%.

: $1.03 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $834.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.8%. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Construction Industries : $6.35 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

: $6.35 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other : $92 million compared to the $109.31 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.

: $92 million compared to the $109.31 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Energy & Transportation: $7.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Shares of Caterpillar have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

