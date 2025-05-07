Compared to Estimates, Carvana (CVNA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Carvana (CVNA) reported $4.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.3%. EPS of $1.51 for the same period compares to -$0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.04 billion, representing a surprise of +4.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +101.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales : 133,898 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 129,401.

: 133,898 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 129,401. Per retail unit gross profit - Total : $6,938 versus $6,956.18 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $6,938 versus $6,956.18 estimated by five analysts on average. Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle : $3,204 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,350.74.

: $3,204 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,350.74. Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale : $829 compared to the $851.09 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $829 compared to the $851.09 average estimate based on three analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Other : $2,905 versus $2,732.90 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2,905 versus $2,732.90 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales : 63,454 compared to the 60,168 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 63,454 compared to the 60,168 average estimate based on three analysts. Per unit revenue - Retail vehicles : $22,256 versus $22,762.43 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $22,256 versus $22,762.43 estimated by three analysts on average. Per unit revenue - Wholesale vehicles : $9,865 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9,647.45.

: $9,865 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9,647.45. Markets at end of period (metropolitan statistical areas) : 316 compared to the 316 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 316 compared to the 316 average estimate based on two analysts. Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net : $2.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37%.

: $2.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37%. Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $389 million versus $339.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +69.9% change.

: $389 million versus $339.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +69.9% change. Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues: $863 million versus $804.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.4% change.

Shares of Carvana have returned +46.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.