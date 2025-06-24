Compared to Estimates, Carnival (CCL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended May 2025, Carnival (CCL) reported revenue of $6.33 billion, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.21 billion, representing a surprise of +1.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

ALBDs (Available lower berth days) : 24.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 24.21 million.

: 24.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 24.21 million. Occupancy percentage : 104% compared to the 104.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 104% compared to the 104.5% average estimate based on five analysts. Passenger cruise days (PCDs) : 25.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 25.28 million.

: 25.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 25.28 million. Fuel cost per metric ton consumed (excluding EUA) : $614 versus $652.38 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $614 versus $652.38 estimated by three analysts on average. Net yields (per ALBD) : $200.07 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $195.23.

: $200.07 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $195.23. Fuel consumption in metric tons : 700 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 702.47 Kmt.

: 700 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 702.47 Kmt. Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs : 29.9 Kmt versus 29 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 29.9 Kmt versus 29 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Onboard and other : $2.22 billion compared to the $2.18 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.

: $2.22 billion compared to the $2.18 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Revenues- Passenger ticket: $4.10 billion compared to the $4.01 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.

Shares of Carnival have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

