Compared to Estimates, Cardinal (CAH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cardinal Health (CAH) reported $60.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $2.08 for the same period compares to $1.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.67 billion, representing a surprise of -0.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions : $55.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $55.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

: $55.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $55.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%. Revenue- Corporate : $-21 million versus $-21.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

: $-21 million versus $-21.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Revenue- Other : $1.61 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.3% year over year.

: $1.61 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.3% year over year. Revenue- Medical Products and Distribution : $3.2 billion compared to the $3.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.

: $3.2 billion compared to the $3.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. Segment profit- Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions : $535 million versus $543.86 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $535 million versus $543.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment profit- Other : $160 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $147.91 million.

: $160 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $147.91 million. Segment profit- Global Medical Products and Distribution: $70 million versus $65.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Cardinal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Cardinal have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

