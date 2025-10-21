Compared to Estimates, Capital One (COF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Capital One (COF) reported $15.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.4%. EPS of $5.95 for the same period compares to $4.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.9 billion, representing a surprise of +3.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 53.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 54.1%.

: 53.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 54.1%. Net Interest Margin : 8.4% versus 8.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 8.4% versus 8.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $593.25 billion compared to the $577.08 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $593.25 billion compared to the $577.08 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-off rate : 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 12.6% versus 12.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.6% versus 12.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-off rate - Credit Card : 4.6% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.6% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Capital Ratio : 17.4% versus 16.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17.4% versus 16.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Total net revenue- Commercial Banking : $904 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

: $904 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Total net revenue- Consumer Banking : $2.83 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year.

: $2.83 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year. Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic : $10.93 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59%.

: $10.93 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59%. Total net revenue- Other : $16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-142 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -104.8%.

: $16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-142 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -104.8%. Total net revenue- Credit Card: $11.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +60.1%.

Here is how Capital One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Capital One have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

