Compared to Estimates, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported revenue of $2.66 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was -1.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Core adjusted operating ratio : 60.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 60.4%.

: 60.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 60.4%. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Intermodal : 9.68 billion compared to the 9.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 9.68 billion compared to the 9.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads - Energy, chemicals and plastics : 139 thousand compared to the 138.95 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 139 thousand compared to the 138.95 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Metals, minerals and consumer products : 4.95 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.75 billion.

: 4.95 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.75 billion. Operating ratio as reported : 63.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59.7%.

: 63.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59.7%. Carloads - Total : 1.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.13 million.

: 1.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.13 million. Carloads - Grain : 132.3 thousand versus 133.62 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 132.3 thousand versus 133.62 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads - Coal : 126.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 125.92 thousand.

: 126.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 125.92 thousand. Carloads - Potash : 47.3 thousand versus 51.18 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 47.3 thousand versus 51.18 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads - Fertilizers and sulphur : 16.6 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.36 thousand.

: 16.6 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.36 thousand. Carloads - Forest products : 31.9 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 32.95 thousand.

: 31.9 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 32.95 thousand. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Automotive: 1.51 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.4 billion.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

