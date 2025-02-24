Compared to Estimates, Cabot (CTRA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Coterra Energy (CTRA) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, down 12.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion, representing a surprise of -0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cabot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production Volumes - Total Company - Daily equivalent production : 681.5 MBOE/d versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 653.62 MBOE/d.

: 681.5 MBOE/d versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 653.62 MBOE/d. Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas liquids : 105.4 MBbl compared to the 106.67 MBbl average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 105.4 MBbl compared to the 106.67 MBbl average estimate based on seven analysts. Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas : 2,778.9 MMcf/d compared to the 2,623.03 MMcf/d average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2,778.9 MMcf/d compared to the 2,623.03 MMcf/d average estimate based on seven analysts. Production Volumes - Total Company - Oil : 113 MBbl/d versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 110.38 MBbl/d.

: 113 MBbl/d versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 110.38 MBbl/d. Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Natural gas : $2.02 per thousand cubic feet versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.97 per thousand cubic feet.

: $2.02 per thousand cubic feet versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.97 per thousand cubic feet. Average sales price (including hedges) - Total Company - NGL : 20.94 $/Bbl versus 20.18 $/Bbl estimated by four analysts on average.

: 20.94 $/Bbl versus 20.18 $/Bbl estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales price (including hedges) - Total Company - Oil : 68.7 $/Bbl compared to the 68.89 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts.

: 68.7 $/Bbl compared to the 68.89 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Oil : 68.57 $/Bbl versus 68.77 $/Bbl estimated by three analysts on average.

: 68.57 $/Bbl versus 68.77 $/Bbl estimated by three analysts on average. Operating revenues- Oil : $713 million versus $715.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.

: $713 million versus $715.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change. Operating revenues- Natural gas : $516 million versus $482.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.

: $516 million versus $482.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change. Operating revenues- NGL : $203 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $215.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%.

: $203 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $215.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%. Operating revenues- Other: $14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.3%.

Shares of Cabot have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.