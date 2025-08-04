Compared to Estimates, Cabot (CTRA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Coterra Energy (CTRA) reported $1.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 54.6%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +11.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Production Volumes - Total Company - Daily equivalent production : 783.90 MBOE/d versus 740.85 MBOE/d estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 783.90 MBOE/d versus 740.85 MBOE/d estimated by seven analysts on average. Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas liquids : 128.70 MBbl versus the six-analyst average estimate of 112.66 MBbl.

: 128.70 MBbl versus the six-analyst average estimate of 112.66 MBbl. Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas : 2,998.60 MMcf/d versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,843.56 MMcf/d.

: 2,998.60 MMcf/d versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,843.56 MMcf/d. Production Volumes - Total Company - Oil : 155.40 MBbl/d versus 154.41 MBbl/d estimated by six analysts on average.

: 155.40 MBbl/d versus 154.41 MBbl/d estimated by six analysts on average. Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - NGL : 18.72 $/Bbl compared to the 18.73 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts.

: 18.72 $/Bbl compared to the 18.73 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales price (including hedges) - Total Company - Natural gas : $2.27 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.37 per thousand cubic feet estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.27 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.37 per thousand cubic feet estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Oil : 62.80 $/Bbl compared to the 63.06 $/Bbl average estimate based on three analysts.

: 62.80 $/Bbl compared to the 63.06 $/Bbl average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Natural gas : $2.2 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.19 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.2 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.19 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts. Operating revenues- Oil : $888 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $901.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

: $888 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $901.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%. Operating revenues- Natural gas : $601 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $591.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +88.4%.

: $601 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $591.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +88.4%. Operating revenues- NGL : $219 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $180.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.4%.

: $219 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $180.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.4%. Operating revenues- Other: $25 million versus $23.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.9% change.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

