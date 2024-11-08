Compared to Estimates, Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) reported $804 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.1%. EPS of -$0.32 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $843.18 million, representing a surprise of -4.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -700.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Actual Generation - Solar : 1,152 GWh versus 1,220.76 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 1,152 GWh versus 1,220.76 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil : 862 GWh compared to the 1,036.49 GWh average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 862 GWh compared to the 1,036.49 GWh average estimate based on eight analysts. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America : 2,333 GWh versus 2,420.93 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 2,333 GWh versus 2,420.93 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average. Actual Generation - Total : 7,320 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 7,975.51 GWh.

: 7,320 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 7,975.51 GWh. Operating Revenue- Utility-scale solar : $145 million compared to the $134.34 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +74.7% year over year.

: $145 million compared to the $134.34 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +74.7% year over year. Revenues- Wind : $133 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $147.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%.

: $133 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $147.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%. Revenues- Hydroelectric : $343 million compared to the $370.33 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

: $343 million compared to the $370.33 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia : $87 million compared to the $83.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $87 million compared to the $83.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil : $48 million versus $65.82 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $48 million versus $65.82 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America : $208 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $214.38 million.

: $208 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $214.38 million. Operating Revenue- Sustainable solutions : $119 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118 million.

: $119 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118 million. Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & sustainable solutions: $64 million compared to the $64.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.