Compared to Estimates, Broadridge Financial (BR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) reported $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $2.44 for the same period compares to $2.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion, representing a surprise of -2.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39.

Revenues- Global Technology and Operations : $464.10 million versus $468.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

: $464.10 million versus $468.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Investor Communication Solutions- Total ICS Recurring revenues : $739.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $751.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $739.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $751.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Equity and other : $31.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.7%.

: $31.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.7%. Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Mutual funds : $21.30 million compared to the $29.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.

: $21.30 million compared to the $29.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year. Investor Communication Solutions- Total ICS Event-driven revenues : $52.70 million versus $65.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.3% change.

: $52.70 million versus $65.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.3% change. Investor Communication Solutions- Distribution revenues : $555 million versus $572.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

: $555 million versus $572.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change. Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions : $1.35 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year. Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Data-driven fund solutions : $114.80 million compared to the $112.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $114.80 million compared to the $112.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Issuer : $60.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $63.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

: $60.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $63.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Customer communications : $199.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $201.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

: $199.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $201.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Capital markets : $289.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $290.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

: $289.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $290.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%. Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Wealth and investment management: $174.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $178.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

Shares of Broadridge Financial have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

