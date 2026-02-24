Compared to Estimates, Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Brighthouse Financial (BHF) reported revenue of $2.17 billion, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.93, compared to $5.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.19, the EPS surprise was -24.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net flows - Variable and Shield Level Annuities : $-2.67 billion versus $-2.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-2.67 billion versus $-2.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Variable and Shield Level Annuities Account Value, end of period : $129.91 billion versus $129.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $129.91 billion versus $129.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Life Account Value - General Account - Universal and variable universal life account value, end of period : $2.63 billion versus $2.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.63 billion versus $2.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Universal Life with Secondary Guarantees Account Value, end of period : $4.46 billion compared to the $4.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $4.46 billion compared to the $4.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $534 million versus $545.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $534 million versus $545.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Revenues- Premiums : $173 million compared to the $200.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.4% year over year.

: $173 million compared to the $200.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.4% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues : $133 million versus $192.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change.

: $133 million versus $192.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $1.33 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

: $1.33 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other : $144 million compared to the $161.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.3% year over year.

: $144 million compared to the $161.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.3% year over year. Total adjusted revenues- Run-off : $398 million compared to the $389.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.

: $398 million compared to the $389.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year. Total adjusted revenues- Life : $298 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $307.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

: $298 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $307.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Total adjusted revenues- Annuities: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

Here is how Brighthouse Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

